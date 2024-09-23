Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.53% to 2,797 points, while the RTS Index rose by 0.53% to 951.69 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). As of 10:05 a.m. Moscow time (07:05 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.97% at 2,809.28 points, breaching the 2,800 points mark for the first time since August 19, 2024, while the RTS was up by 0.97% at 955.86 points.

The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 0.95 kopecks as Monday trading opened compared with previous closing to 13.11 rubles. By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the yuan had extended losses to 2.45 kopecks trading at 13.094 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.