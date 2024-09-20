MOEX, RTS indices rise by 0.04%

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The MOEX index increased by 0.04% to 2,750.12 points and the RTS index also added 0.04% and reached 938.01 points on Friday.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and reached 2,771.37 points (+0.45%) and the RTS index was 941.83 points (+0.45%).

At the same time, the yuan exchange rate started to grow and reached 12.972 rubles (+0.5 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. The Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.