OPEC+ should not make spur-of-the-moment decisions now — Gazprom Neft

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. OPEC+ need not making spontaneous decisions on oil production levels at present and there is still time until October, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"It seems to me that no spur-of-the-moment decisions driven by emotions should ever be made. There is still time until October to hold an analysis and assess the situation," the chief executive said.

"The OPEC+ has confirmed many times that it is an efficient mechanism to maintain stability in the global oil market. If some corrective action is required, I am confident they will be taken by countries - participants in the deal," Dyukov added.

Bloomberg and Reuters reported earlier, citing a source in OPEC+ delegations, that the alliance considers an opportunity to postpone oil production recovery scheduled for October due to the oil price drop below $73 per barrel amid pessimistic economic data from the US and China.