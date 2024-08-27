Polyus IFRS net profit rises by 14%, EBITDA – by 20% in 1H 2024

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Gold mining company Polyus' adjusted net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the first half of 2024 increased by 14% compared to the first half of 2023 to $1.2 bln, according to the company's report.

The company's adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $2 bln due to an increase in the average selling price of gold for the period, the company said. Polyus' revenue for the period increased 16% to $2.73 bln due to an increase in the average selling price of refined gold compared to the first half of 2012.

According to the first-half results, the company's capital expenditures increased 12% to $441 mln, which mainly reflects an increase in capital expenditures at Natalka, Kuranakh, and Sukhoi Log, Polyus said.