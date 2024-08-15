Severstal can take part in construction of Archangelsk deep sea port

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Severstal is eyeing its participation in the construction project of a deep sea port in Archangelsk, particularly the supply of new developments to implement projects in complex geographic and climatic conditions of the Arctic zone, a spokesperson of the Russian mining and metals company told TASS.

Negotiations are underway with Severstal on its participation in the deep sea port construction project in Archangelsk, the press service of the government of the Archangelsk Region said earlier. The company’s spokesperson detailed that this refers to the opportunity of delivering cutting-edge developments of Severstal to the project. In particular, the company offered Grani and Grani Pro trough-type sheet piles for construction and upgrade of port and road infrastructure, including berthing facilities. Owing to improved cost performance characteristics and smaller metal content, application of such piles will make it possible to reduce the project cost and make construction timeline smaller.

Severstal is a vertically integrated mining and metals company, one of the largest steelmakers in Russia.