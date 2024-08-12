Forestry, shipbuilding to be key directions at Arctic campus

ARKHANGELSK, August 12. /TASS/. Shipbuilding, marine and forestry industries, as well as Arctic medicine will be key directions at the Arctic Star inter-university campus, which will be built in Arkhangelsk, the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky said at the Arctic - Regions forum in Arkhangelsk.

"In dialogue with our industrial partners, we are discussing key directions for the campus," he said. "They will be shipbuilding, marine logistics, new technologies for processing forest and natural resources, innovative approaches to healthcare and conservation of the Arctic population."

The region has been paying special attention to development of its scientific and educational potential, since the Arctic's dynamic and environmentally friendly development is possible only with an effective interaction between the state, sciences and businesses. Institutions, represented at the campus, will structure work in compliance with requirements from businesses.

Arctic's scientific and medical center

By creating the campus, Arkhangelsk may become a scientific center in the Russian Arctic, and this will attract young specialists. "As I can see, Arkhangelsk may become a center for training young scientific personnel. The campus project, NAFU (the Northern Arctic Federal University), which has its own development program, and, I hope, now it will enter a new development stage. This all, I believe, will create conditions to educate young scientists here, and they will be first of all focused on working in the North, in the Arctic zone," he told TASS.

The region's another scientific area with a great potential is the Arctic medicine. Arkhangelsk is home to the only medical university in the European part's north. "This is applicable to medical education. This is another important area. It is very important that a doctor who graduates from NSMU (the Northern State Medical University) could go to work at the primary medical assistance facility in a village, as well as could stay here, at the university department, to make a scientific career. This is also very important. As yet, it seems to me, we are slightly missing these opportunities," he added.

The region needs to offer interesting work, opportunities for personal and professional growth, as well a social environment better than in other regions - to attract people. "The main recipe is that we need to have not just an average Russian level here, but the human level here in all these three areas has to be slightly higher than elsewhere in Russia," the governor said. Answering a question from TASS, he clarified that he did not compare Arkhangelsk with Moscow, St. Petersburg or other megacities, but, he said, "we must create conditions at least like in good cities of the Moscow Region."

