MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.37% to 2,841.82 points and the RTS index also lost 0.37% and reached 1,034.21 points at the opening of the trading session on Friday.

By 12:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 2,857.03 points (+0.16%) and the RTS index was at 1,039.75 points (+0.16%).

The yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth to 11.87 rubles (+1.75 kopecks).