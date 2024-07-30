Student teams first time attracted to work in warship building

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 30. /TASS/. For the first time, 90 students, participating in summer volunteer teams, are working in warship building, a TASS correspondent reported. The young people come from the Arkhangelsk, Pskov, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Kaliningrad, Moscow, Tatarstan, Komi, Perm, and Khanty-Mansiysk Regions. Following a training program they work at the Arktika Northern Production Association in the Arkhangelsk Region's Severodvinsk.

"This is the first time in Russia, not just here. It is for the first time that we attract students to work on the state defense order at a state-owned restricted-access enterprise. This is our first experience of the kind, and we hope it will be successful. The young people are active, positive, and determined to work," Arktika's Production Director Dmitry Fedyunin told TASS.

The students, future engineers, have won a competition among 200 applicants. At the enterprise they work at teams of ship electricians. Before coming to Severodvinsk, they were trained at the expense of a subsidy from the Russian Student Teams Organization.

"This experience is interesting and definitely useful for the young people who study shipbuilding. The company works in electrical installation and adjustment, maintenance and repair of electronic weapons - radio communication, radar and radio reconnaissance, television, navigation, and sonar systems. The students will lay and install cable networks on the Russian Navy ships that are under construction and under repair. I am sure the project will be a positive experience in development of the movement's production teams," leader of the Russian Student Teams' Central Headquarters Dmitry Paramonov said.

Specialists for shipbuilding

The Arktika student team follows a few objectives: to have students learn about career opportunities in shipbuilding, to offer advanced training in certain aspects, to attract young specialists and to continue labor traditions and patriotic education.

Student Maxim Akzhigitov comes from Astrakhan. He studies at the university to become a shipbuilder. The young man has got skills of a ship fitter. His native city, Astrakhan, has many companies working in shipbuilding, but he wanted to see a truly big plant. "For us, this is an opportunity to learn something new, to get additional education, additional opportunities, new connections, new contacts, and to see new cities," he told TASS, adding after the university he could return to Severodvinsk to work there. "Because it is interesting here, there are many more production capacities, more opportunities," he added.

According to Dmitry Fedyunin, the company needs specialists and is ready to invite them from other regions. Laying cables on ships is largely manual labor, which is almost impossible to automate. "We are working with them, identifying our potential future employees. We will talk to them and will invite them to work with us," he said. Additionally, if the company is satisfied with the work of the student team, it will suggest extending the experience to other enterprises within the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

Albert Talipov studies at the Kazan State Energy University to become an industrial power engineer. During this project, he has mastered electrical installation and received a new specialty, as well as teamwork skills. "I've finished my first year, I am 18 years old, and - right to the plant. Generally speaking, after university, people normally take senior positions. We here are working with workers to understand how it works, how the team is organized, so that in future we could manage properly," he told TASS. "We will bring home this valuable experience."

About the project

The project's organizers are the Russian Student Teams Organization, its branch in the Arkhangelsk Region, the Arkhangelsk Region and Severodvinsk' Organization of Student Teams Veterans, the Arktika Northern Production Association with the support of the Arkhangelsk Region's Agency for Youth Affairs, and Severodvinsk's city administration.

In 2024, student teams celebrate the movement's 65th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of its modern history. TASS is the jubilee year's information partner.