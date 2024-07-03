Russian Finance Ministry expects additional oil, gas budget revenues of $1.66 bln in July

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance expects additional oil and gas revenues from the Russian budget in July in the amount of 145.3 bln rubles ($1.66 bln), the ministry said in a statement.

Previously, the Ministry reported that the amount of payments from the Russian budget to oil companies for fuel dampers in June amounted to 158.1 bln rubles ($1.8 bln).