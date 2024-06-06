STRELNA, June 6. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is keeping its level and representation, press secretary to the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestiya news outlet in an interview.

"We have lost the bunch of businessmen but not so many," the Kremlin Spokesman said, adding that many are participating nevertheless. "It is not so obvious visually - everyone is afraid of secondary sanctions," Peskov said. "There is a need to be vigilant," he noted.

SPIEF is keeping "its international focus" despite any developments, Peskov stressed.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.