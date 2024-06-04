Severstal to boost steel output by 500,000 tons by 2028

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Severstal plans an increase in steel production by 500,000 tons and in iron ore concentrate by around 3.5 mln tons by 2028, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Shevelev told TASS before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We plan an increase in output volumes at Yakovlevsky GOK, at Olenegorsk GOK. In total, we expect an increase in the production of iron ore concentrate by around 3.5 mln tons by 2028. We also have debottlenecking plans in steel production where we also expect an increase in production volumes by around 500,000 tons," he said.

