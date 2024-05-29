Rushydro Q1 net profit falls by 39.3% to $184.8 mln

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Generating company Rushydro received 16.59 bln rubles ($184.8 mln) of net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in January - March 2024, which is 39.3% lower than the figure for the same period last year, the company said in its report.

Revenue for the three months of this year increased by 9.7% to 155.46 bln rubles ($1.73 bln).

According to the company, the company’s net profit fell due to growing interest expenses against the backdrop of rising interest rates on the group’s borrowings and the volume of Rushydro’s debt portfolio.

EBITDA in the reporting period decreased by 4.8% to 41.3 bln rubles ($460.07 mln). The company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.6x at the end of the reporting period.

Rushydro’s operating profit fell by 11.8% to 27.79 bln rubles ($309.5 mln) and profit before taxes fell by 33.98% and amounted to 23.25 bln rubles ($258.94 mln).

Rushydro is the largest Russian energy company in terms of installed capacity, uniting more than 600 generation facilities. The installed capacity of the company’s power plants included reaches 38.5 GW.