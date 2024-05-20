Wine exports from Georgia to Russia almost double in January - April

TBILISI, May 20. /TASS/. Georgia exported around 37,000 tons of wine to Russia in January - April 2024, which is 1.9-fold more than the same figure in 2023, according to the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

Georgia exported 37,040 tons of wine worth $99.5 mln to Russia, the report said. In the first four months of 2023, the same figure amounted to 19,040 tons worth $52.3 mln. In the total volume of exports of goods to In Russia, the share of wine was 43.2%. The volume of supplies of mineral water to Russia, as well as carbonated drinks containing sugar, increased by 11.4%, to about 70,900 tons.

Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia amounted to $606.3 mln in January - April, which is 2.6% lower than the same period last year. Imports of oil and oil products amounted to 239,500 tons worth $183.7 mln, a decrease of 20.8%. At the same time, the volume of supplies of wheat and meslin increased around 1.7-fold to 78.,500 tons compared to 44,000 tons in January - April 2023.