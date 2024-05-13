Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth $6.5 mln with settlements on May 8

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank sold foreign currency worth 0.6 bln rubles ($6.5 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on May 8, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The regulator also sold foreign currency worth 0.6 bln rubles on the domestic market with settlements on May 7.

Purchase and sales transactions of foreign currency are carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of Moscow Exchange in the ‘Chinese yuan-ruble’ instrument from May 8 to June 6, 2024.

The daily volume of operations this year is determined on the basis of regular fiscal rule-based operations to buy/sell foreign currency as announced by the Ministry of Finance on the third business day of each month adjusted for the balance of a number of values.