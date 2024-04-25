Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.02% to 3,429.62 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.14% to 1,172.72 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:21 a.m. (07:21 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.08% at 3,431.64 points, while the RTS was up by 0.22% at 1,173.63 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.14% at 92.11 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.03% at 98.73 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.16% at 12.655 rubles.