MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures contract with June delivery fell below $87 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since April 1.

As of 10:29 Moscow time, the Brent price fell by 0.58% to $86.91 per barrel.

By 10:42 Moscow time, Brent oil price reached $86.79 (-0.72%). At the same time, futures for WTI crude oil with June delivery fell by 0.9% to $81.65 per barrel.