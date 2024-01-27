Rosatom prepares for full-scale consultations with IAEA, Grossi on Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, January 27 /TASS/. Rosatom is preparing for full-scale consultations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and personally with its Director General Rafael Grossi on the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Rosatom General Director Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"We are preparing for full-scale consultations with the IAEA and Grossi personally [on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP]. They always take place in an interdepartmental format, with the involvement of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision, the Ministry of Defense, the Russian Guard, those who are actually guarded and protect the plant from possible risks," he said.

Likhachev added that the threat of a nuclear accident at the Zaporozhye NPP can only come from the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "[IAEA Director Rafael] Grossi says that there is still a threat of a nuclear accident [at the Zaporozhye NPP]. To some extent we agree that there is such a threat - and such threats can only come from actions carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, safety of the Zaporozhye NPP is ensured, there is no doubt about it, Likhachev told reporters. "The situation at the station is under control. To date, about 4,500 workers have entered into contracts with the operating organization. All units are in shutdown mode. At one unit, steam generators are accelerated to provide heat in cold weather to both Energodar and the station’s structures. In this sense, we have no doubts about the safety [of the Zaporozhye NPP]," he said.

Earlier, Grossi announced that he intends to visit Zaporozhye, Kiev, and Russia in the near future, he told reporters about this following a briefing on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP for the UN Security Council.