Wildberries delivers 80% of orders lost in warehouse fire — retailer

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Online Russian retailer Wildberries has made good on half of the customer orders that were lost in a fire at its warehouse in Shushary, St. Petersburg in January, the company said on its Telegram channel.

"Wildberries reissued half of user orders from the warehouse in Shushary. 80% of them have already been handed over to buyers or are ready to be distributed. The remaining 20% of reissued orders from the warehouse in Shushary are now en route," the online retailer informed.

The company is changing its logistical routes and sellers are promptly delivering similar goods to other storage facilities, Wildberries said. "The average delivery time for orders reissued after being lost at the warehouse in Shushary may increase by just three days, including with regard to the shipment of goods to remote regions of the country," the press service of Wildberries said.

The average delivery time for all orders did not increase against December, standing at an average of three days across Russia and two days in St. Petersburg. The company continues working to reduce delivery times and is looking for new spaces in St. Petersburg. The damaged warehouse in Shushary is planned for refurbishment.

On January 13, a fire broke out at one of the online retailer’s warehouses in St. Petersburg.