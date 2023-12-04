Frozen asset swap mechanism not going live in 2023 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The presentation of the frozen asset swap scheme "is not that far off" but it should not be expected to go live in 2023, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin told reporters.

"We do not expect the swap by the end of the year; there is still no scheme. Then there will be a long period when it will appear, the will of all the parties will be interfaced - holders of securities first, then Type C accounts, and so on," the official said.

The scheme is still being discussed. "It seems to me [the presentation of the frozen asset swamp scheme] is not that far off. However, I cannot give exact information," Chistyukhin noted.

Securities frozen at the SPB Exchange can also be covered by the swap, he said. "I believe this refers to all securities frozen with Russian investors. In this sense, everything ‘stuck’ with Russian investors will be covered by that in broad terms," the official added.