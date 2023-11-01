Putin anticipates sanctions against Russia will increase

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin anticipates further strengthening of anti-Russian sanctions, he said during a meeting on economic issues.

"We must be prepared for the fact that the Western sanctions pressure will increase," he said. "Yes, in recent years our so-called partners have already adopted countless packages of sanctions, they have practically become entangled in these sanctions themselves, they tried to punish us, but in the end, as we see, this is a completely obvious thing and this is evident from the statistics, they hit their own economy," Putin added.