Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 40.3 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 40.3 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 40.3 mln cubic meters as of October 7. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. Earlier the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) confirmed the request for transit of 40.3 mln cubic meters of gas.

On the previous day, the pumping also equaled 42.3 mln cubic meters.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to 18 mln cubic meters on October 2, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile pumping totaled 191 mln cubic meters. European UGS facilities are currently 96.15% full (8.39 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 105.72 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.