Putin confident in safety of Bangladeshi nuclear power plant

SOCHI/ROOPPUR, October 5. /TASS/. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) now under construction in Bangladesh with Russian assistance is safe and meets all current standards, Russian President Vladimir Putin said via video link at a ceremony marking the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the NPP, Bangladesh’s first nuclear power facility.

"Rosatom, as the recognized global leader in the nuclear power sphere, is using cutting-edge engineering solutions and technologies relying on the most rigorous safety standards, and environmental and nature conservation requirements for building an NPP," the president noted.

"Construction of the plant and its preparation for operations are being implemented in strict compliance with IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency - TASS) rules and recommendations," the Russian leader said. "I believe Mr. Grossi (IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi - TASS) can attest to the fact that the physical security systems provided for at the Rooppur [NPP] are reliable and up-to-date. We would like to express our appreciation to the IAEA for its support in these activities," Putin stressed.

The Rooppur NPP, equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors, is now under construction at a site 160 km from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. Construction of the plant began in 2021. The design and construction of the facility is being carried out by the engineering division of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom. The life cycle of VVER-1200 reactors is 60 years with the possibility of extending the operating life by another 20 years. Currently, construction of the plant’s first and second power units is underway.