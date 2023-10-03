Moldova open to negotiations to resolve relations with Gazprom – Energy Ministry

CHISINAU, October 3. /TASS/. Moldova is open to negotiations to settle the debt to Gazprom for consumed fuel, Minister of Energy Victor Parlicov said in an interview with Newsmaker, commenting on the proposal put forward by Chisinau to pay $8.6 mln instead of the amount previously announced in Moscow of $709 mln.

When asked whether Moldova is ready to discuss with the Russian concern the payment of a larger amount of money, Parlicov replied: "It depends on what is given in exchange. I believe that there is no shame in negotiating."

According to him, Chisinau has made its proposal and is waiting for a reaction from Moscow. "If Gazprom does not agree to our proposal, it will have to look for a way to collect this debt through the court," the minister said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said earlier that an international audit company contracted by the Moldovan government has not confirmed that Moldova has a debt of $800 mln to Russia’s gas giant Gazprom.

Back in October 2021, Gazprom agreed to extend the gas supplies contract with Moldova for five more years on condition that the country repaid its debts and make payments as scheduled. Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said back then that Moldova’s debt amounted to $433 mln, but taking into account delayed payments, the overall sum reached $709 mln. The Moldovan audit chamber said however that the debt stood at $590.8 mln. The sum of $800 mln that was mentioned by Sandu has never surfaced.