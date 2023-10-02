Russia honors $214.5 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in the amount of 20.9 bln rubles ($214.5 mln) for bonds mature in 2030, the ministry said on its website.

"The Russian Finance Ministry informs that money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of external bond loans of the Russian Federation mature in 2030 totaling 20.9 bln rubles (the equivalent of $214.5 mln) was received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors.