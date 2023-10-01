Mir cards accepted in Caracas, large part of Venezuela – Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Mir cards are accepted in a significant part of Venezuela, including Caracas, and work is underway to introduce them throughout the country, Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department told TASS on the sidelines of the "Russia - Latin America" conference.

"Mir cards can be used on a fairly large area of Venezuela's territory, both in the capital Caracas and on Margarita Island, visited by our tourists," he said.

According to the diplomat, the work on introducing this payment system throughout the country continues.