UN SDGs poorly implemented due to US, EU blunders during pandemic — Russian deputy PM

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Russia believes that macroeconomic miscalculations of the US and the European Union are the reasons for disappointing results in the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told the 2023 SDG Summit in New York.

"We agree with the disappointing assessments of the UN Secretariat regarding progress in achieving the SDGs," he said. "Among the reasons behind this situation we see the miscalculations made by the US and the European Union in macroeconomic policy during the pandemic," Overchuk said.

Russia, "despite the pressure, will continue to be a responsible supplier of food, fertilizers and energy resources, understanding their importance for developing countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," the deputy prime minister said.