Russians pull their investments from West 'slowly but surely,' businessman Deripaska says

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The money that Russian businessmen invested in the West is now steadily trickling back, Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska said.

"The hunt of American oligarchs from the deep state for the money of Russian businessmen and Russian industrialists does not stop, but there are only two results it has definitely achieved," he said on Telegram. "Firstly, from 500,000,000,000 to 1,000,000,000,000 euros or dollars in funds that were invested by Russians in the West into assets, stocks, real estate and bank accounts is slowly but surely, in various ways <…> returning to Russia, and this is a good boost to economic recovery and investment activity."

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that since February 2022, the richest Russians have brought $50 billion in assets back to Russia or friendly nations.