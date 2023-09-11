Putin to address Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the central event of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), its plenary session, where he is expected to make a number of important statements.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the discussion will focus on the development of the Far Eastern region but also traditionally touch on international issues and other topics.

The plenary session is slated to begin at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. local time).

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year's forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity.