Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.07% to 3,247.9 points, while the RTS Index added 0.24% to 1,041.04 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:18 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.08% at 3,248.1 points, while the RTS was up by 0.29% at 1,041.56 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.12% at 98.24 rubles, the euro was down by 0.14% at 105.32 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.08% at 13.39 rubles as of 10:18 a.m.