Aeroflot to resume flights from Yekaterinburg to Goa in October

YEKATERINBURG, August 29. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights from the Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo Airport to Goa, India, since October 3, the Ural airport’s press service said.

"Flights to Goa will start again from the Koltsovo international airport. Aeroflot will start flying to the popular Indian resort since October 3. Flights are scheduled thrice per week on board of Boeing 737-800 airliners," the press service said.

The time en route will be about seven hours. The Russian national air carrier made flights from Yekaterinburg to Goa earlier by March 30, 2023, the press service added.