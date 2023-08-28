Sibur plans to create research center in Russia — Board Chairman

KAZAN, August 28. /TASS/. Sibur made the decision to create a research center in Tatarstan, where all scientific development areas of the company will be concentrated, Chairman of the Board of Directors Leonid Mikhelson said.

"We have discussed a preliminary plan of further investment at the board of directors’ meeting today. Tatarstan is exactly in the focus," Mikhelson said. "Sibur made the decision to concentrate here, in Tatarstan, all the research areas present in Russia," he noted.

Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, is the chemical center, head of the region Rustam Minnikhanov noted. "There is good science, good staff. The development center, R&D and all other matters with Sibur are planned here. There will be laboratories and everything needed for this effort," Minnikhanov said, adding that scientific developments are needed for competitiveness.

Sibur is a vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company, consolidating production sites in different Russian regions.