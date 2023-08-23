Russia plans over 30 projects for production of chemical products until 2035 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Over 30 investment projects for the production of chemical products are planned in Russia until 2035, the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS. The ministry referred to the strategy for the development of the manufacturing industry of the Russian Federation until 2030 and for the period until 2035.

"[The strategy envisages] the launch of at least 35 investment projects for the production of chemical products. The amount of additional private investment attracted to the industry is 380 billion rubles ($4 bln)."

It is also planned to increase the volume of domestic production of chemical products by 75% by 2035, the ministry said.