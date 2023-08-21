Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index rose by 0.9% to 3,139.29 points, while the RTS Index added 0.87% to 1,056.1 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:15 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.93% at 3,140.22 points, while the RTS was up by 0.55% at 1,052.77 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.19% at 93.93 rubles as of 10:15 a.m. on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.29% at 102.21 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.12% at 12.812 rubles.