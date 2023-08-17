Mikhail Somov research vessel expected to return to Arkhangelsk on August 18

ARKHANGELSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov research vessel will return to Arkhangeksl on August 18, leader of the Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring's Northern Branch Roman Ershov told TASS.

On July 24, the Mikhail Somov ran aground between the Komsomol Islands and the Wilczek Land of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago. On August 8, the vessel resumed sailing. The expedition team had to change the Mikhail Somov for the Professor Molchanov vessel, which is heading for Arkhangelsk. "We expect the Mikhail Somov at the port-hand buoy on August 18," Yershov said, adding that currently the vessel is sailing along Novaya Zemlya

A port-hand buoy is a floating sign at the Arkhangelsk port entrance from the open sea.

The Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk on July 4 to deliver supplies to the weather polar stations in the Arctic. The vessel has delivered cargo to stations in the White, Barents and Kara Seas. The voyage was about to be completed, as the Krenkel polar station on the Heiss Island of Franz Josef Land was one of the final destinations. Onboard the Mikhail Somov now remain 34 crew members, eight helicopter pilots and four divers.