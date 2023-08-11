Russia informs IAEA about normal radiation background at Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, August 11. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that the Russian side has informed it that the radiation background at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is normal.

The Russian mission to the Vienna-based international organizations also notified the agency that the ZNPP has enough reserves of diesel fuel to run its emergency power generators for 23 days. The plant also has enough employees to carry out routine repairs. A personnel recruitment campaign continues all the same.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022.