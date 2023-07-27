Rosatom eyeing four African countries as potential partners — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Four African countries have the potential to work with Rosatom, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Aleksey Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Burundi, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Rwanda. There is a very large field for work. Africa, on the one hand, is a fairly typical continent - many countries are similar in terms of economic and technological structure, but it is at the same time very diverse. Such a paradox exists. It is clear that everywhere we need to look for approaches that will allow us to work with unfilled national budgets, but there is a very rich choice of approaches and ways of organizing these projects," the chief executive said.