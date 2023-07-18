AI’s contribution to global economy expected to reach up to $15 trillion by 2030 — UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) can contribute up to $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization on artificial intelligence.

Guterres said he was amazed and shocked by the advancement of generative AI, noting that the popular ChatGPT chatbot had 100 mln users in just two months. According to Guterres, the financial sector expects AI to contribute $10-15 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council convened to discuss artificial intelligence for the first time in its history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting via videoconference with members of the Russian government on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said earlier on Tuesday. "The main topic of discussion will be the use of artificial intelligence in the economy," the statement said.