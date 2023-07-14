Moscow, Tehran mulling joint shipping company — Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are discussing the possibility of establishing a joint shipping company, Iran’s Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"There is a need to reinforce our ports; there is a need to strengthen the shipping fleet. Even to create a joint shipping company. I just had a conversation with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov. Iran's Minister of Transport also discussed this topic with him. Our Russian counterparts welcomed the creation of a joint shipping company," the Ambassador said.

Countries need to develop ports and link them "like railroads," the Iranian diplomat said. "The potential for freight shipping is huge there," he added.