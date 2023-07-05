No grounds seen to renew grain deal — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The portion of the grain deal related to Russian exports has not been performed and no grounds are seen therefore at present to renew the agreement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This portion [related to obligations in respect of Russian exports - TASS] has not been performed up to now and, accordingly, I regret saying there are no particular grounds seen to renew this deal. I reiterate the official decision will be made public in time," Peskov said.

Moscow will timely announce its decision on the grain deal and there is still time to fulfil agreements in respect of Russian exports, the Kremlin Spokesman noted.

"You know we have not yet formally announced the decision. We will announce it in due course, there is still time left. The time is also available so far to perform the portion of agreements related to our country," Peskov added.

On March 18, Russia announced the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by 60 days, until July 17. On June 30, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he did not see any justification for extending the agreements.