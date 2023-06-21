PM Mishustin notes great prospects in trade between Russia and Qatar

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sees great prospects in the development of trade between Russia and Qatar.

"In January-April, the mutual trade turnover amounted to more than 1.5 billion rubles, or almost 70 million Qatari rials. But I am certain that these figures do not reflect our countries' enormous economic potential," he said during talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

According to Mishustin, the Russian government intends to diversify trade between Moscow and Doha and "to switch to the use of national currencies, stimulate the launch of new joint projects more actively."

"We see the main task of governments in ensuring comfortable working conditions for Russian and Qatari companies in the markets of the two countries, in accordance with the decisions of the heads of state," Mishustin noted.

He stressed that Moscow and Doha are working on joint projects totaling more than 160 bln rubles ($1.9 bln) and noted that the two countries are expanding "interaction in the investment sphere."

"The Qatar Investment Authority is actively investing in leading Russian companies. Partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is developing successfully. A number of other joint projects worth more than 160 bln rubles or 7.2 bln Qatari rials are under development," Mishustin said.

He recalled that a joint commission is dealing with practical issues through the governments of the two countries. On the Russian side, it is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.