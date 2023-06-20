KazMunayGas, Rosneft Deutschland sign agreement on oil supplies to Germany for 2023

ASTANA, June 20. /TASS/. The Kazakh national company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Rosneft Deutschland signed an agreement on oil supplies to Germany for 2023, the press service of KMG reported on Tuesday.

"KMG and Rosneft Deutschland signed an agreement on the supply of crude oil to the PCK Raffinerie refinery in the city of Schwedt. The oil seller is a subsidiary of KMG JSC - KazMunayGas Trading AG. The oil buyer is Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, which is one of the shareholders of the PCK Raffinerie refinery," the statement says.

According to KMG, the volume of supplies will be 100,000 tons per month until the end of 2023 from the resources of the Karachaganak field.

"The volume of supplies to Germany in 2023 will be at least 890,000 tons. At the same time, the German side is interested in increasing the volume of supplies of Kazakh oil from the resources of other Kazakh oil companies," the press service noted.

The company recalled that in 2022 the German government turned to Kazakhstan with a request to supply Kazakh oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline to the PCK Raffinerie refinery.

"In February-May of this year, 190,000 tons of oil were delivered to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline, the plan for June is 100,000 tons," KMG specified.

Earlier, Kazakhstan agreed with the Russian side on the transit of Kazakh oil to Germany for 2023 through the Druzhba oil pipeline in the amount of 1.2 million tons.