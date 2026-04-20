Russia unveils newest Rus-PE munition in Asia-Pacific region

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20. /TASS/. Russia has showcased its latest Rus-PE man-portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Malaysia.

The loitering munition was showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the Rosoboronexport arms exporting company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). The Rus-PE is designed for the rapid, high-precision engagement of both stationary and moving targets by impacting them with a guided munition.

It was previously reported that the munition had been successfully tested in the Russian special military operation zone in Ukraine. The product, developed by the Kalashnikov Group, was first presented abroad in February 2026 at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The DSA exhibition is taking place April 20-23.