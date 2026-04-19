US diplomat doesn’t rule out Washington’s extension of ceasefire with Iran

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. The United States may extend the ceasefire with Iran, eve if Tehran and Washington fail to reach a peace agreement by Wednesday, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"Everything's on everything, absolutely everything's on the table.," he told NBC News when asked if President Donald Trump could extend the ceasefire with Iran if no deal is made.

At the same time, he said that the final decision on this matter is up to Trump. "The President's made it very clear he is prepared to escalate to de-escalate this conflict," he stressed.

According to Waltz, the next round of the US-Iran talks will kick off within 24 hours.