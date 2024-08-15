Sverdlovsk court sentences woman with dual Russian, US citizenship to 12 years in prison

YEKATERINBURG, August 15. /TASS/. The Sverdlovsk regional court has found Russian and US citizen Ksenia Karelina guilty in a case of state treason and sentenced her to 12 years in a general regime colony, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court ruled <...> to find Karelina guilty and sentence her to 12 years of imprisonment in a general regime colony," the judge said.

According to the court's press service, the judge also decided to fine Karelina 300,000 rubles (almost $3,361). During the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty in full to fundraising for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Meanwhile, Karelina's lawyer has told reporters that the defense will appeal the verdict. He added that she admitted in court that she transferred money to the fund, but denied direct intent. "She did not assume that the money she transferred would be used for some anti-Russian actions," the lawyer said.

Earlier, the press office of the Russian Federal Security Service told TASS that a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who holds dual Russian and US citizenship, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in a case of state treason in the form of fundraising for the Ukrainian military.