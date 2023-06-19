Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 38.4% in January-May year-on-year

TBILISI, June 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1 bln in the first five months of 2023, up by 38.4% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia on Monday.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 12.7% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to more than $281 mln in the period (up by 33.8% in annual terms), while imports equaled about $779 mln (up by 40%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-May 2023, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $1.1 bln, up by 16% year-on-year, while China was third with trade turnover surpassing $623 mln, down by 20.5% in annual terms.