Russia has assets for privatization to offset tax hike — Sber CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has enough assets for privatization to offset an increase in taxes, Chief Executive Officer of Sber Herman Gref told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There are enough assets that may be privatized to offset a potential increase in taxes," he said.

