New system of countering small-size drones shown at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. A system to counter small-size unmanned aerial vehicles was demonstrated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

As the materials supplied by the company Tekhnologii radiokontrolya (Radiocontrol Technologies) suggest, the innovation will help protect facilities from the unauthorized access of small-size unmanned aerial vehicles along the perimeter under control.

"Potential sites for protection: production enterprises, enterprises of the fuel and energy sector, the mining industry, critical infrastructure sites and other facilities," the materials say.

The system consists of a radio signal detector, a radar, a direction finder, a jamming module, an operator’s workplaces and additional equipment. It can spot a drone, including an unmanned aerial vehicle flying in radio-silence mode.

"The friend-or-foe mode is envisaged for the operation of domestic small-size unmanned aerial vehicles," the materials say.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.

In line with tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of SPIEF on Friday.

The business program is divided into five thematic blocks: "The World Economy at a Global Turning Point," "The Russian Economy: From Adaptation to Growth," "Building Technological Sovereignty," "The Labor Market: A Response to the New Challenges," as well as "Protecting the Population and Quality of Life as the Main Priority.".