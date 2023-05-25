US Department of Commerce improves GDP growth estimate from 1.1% to 1.3% in Q1

WASHINGTON, May 25. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce improved its estimate of the country's GDP growth in the Q1 from 1.1% to 1.3% year-on-year, according to the updated data of the department published on Thursday.

According to the ministry, real GDP increased at an annual rate of 1.3% in the Q3 of 2023. In the Q4 of 2022, the growth rate, according to the latest estimates, was 2.6%.

The GDP growth estimate for the Q1 has been revised up by 0.2 percentage point from earlier figures, the department said.

