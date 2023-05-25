Putin suggests giving new authority to Eurasian Economic Commission

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested providing the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) with additional powers subject to keeping the consensus principle of member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Providing the Commission with additional powers can be considered but in a way that the principle of consensus underlying all the key decision made within the EAEU framework remains the base one, supporting proper respect of sovereignty of each country - Union member, and making it [the EAEU] even more attractive for our potential partners and members," Putin said on Thursday at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Continuing integration "dictates the need of strengthening, developing and modernizing supranational instruments and institutions," the Russian leader said. Specifically the EEC must quickly and appropriately respond to changing occurring across the globe and take professional decisions to protect common interests and promote mutually beneficial integration, Putin added.