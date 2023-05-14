Russian Deputy PM Novak to visit Iran on May 16 — agency

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is expected to visit Iran on May 16, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news agency, a high-ranking Russian delegation led by Novak will stay in Iran doe two days. The Russian deputy prime minister is expected to meet with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji and Central Bank Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin. Apart from that, he will visit the 27th International Exhibition of Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals due to open in Tehran on May 17.

No details about the Russian delegation or topics of the upcoming talks were provided.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Petroleum Ahmad Asadzadeh said on April 25 that Novak and Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina were expected to visit Iran in May to sign a range of documents geared to expand trade and economic relations between the twocountries.